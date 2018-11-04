NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Lola and Mimi.

Lola is a white and black Chihuahua who is 14-years-old and weighs three pounds. Very sweet and easy to carry, she is wee wee pad trained and housebroken.

Mimi is a black, brown, and white Chihuahua who is 13-years-old and four pounds. She is also wee wee pad trained and housebroken.

Mimi and Lola like nothing more than to hang out together. It would be great if we could find this funny, sweet senior citizen couple a home where they could live out their years together.

CBS2 also has a Furry Friend update.

We are thrilled to say that Matilda, one of the puppies from the shelter in Tennessee that was closing, went home with Siham and Paulo. She adores them and they are so in love with her. Matilda now goes to training classes with her new parents and is growing up fast!

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.