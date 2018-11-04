NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A message of hate was found scrawled across a historic site for the black community. Police say the African Burial Ground National Monument in lower Manhattan was defaced late last week with a racist slur.

The graffiti has been removed from the site, but it comes after a recent rash of hate crimes in the city.

Police say anti-Semitic slurs were also discovered outside homes in Brooklyn Heights, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

“Racism does exist in New York City,” community activist Tariq Washington said Sunday.

Words of outrage were shouted Sunday afternoon in front of the historic African Burial Ground National Monument. Some time before noon on Thursday the NYPD says someone scrawled a racist slur there in black marker.

“Some lowlife come and right back here on this monument write ‘kill the N’s.’ You must be out of your mind if you think we’ll remain silent. We want an arrest,” Assemblyman Charles Barron said.

The writing was quickly removed. No one has been arrested and police are still trying to get a description of a suspect.

“How can there be all these cameras around and we are still looking for a suspect?” Washington said.

Meanwhile, police have released pictures of two suspects related to a hate crime in Brooklyn Heights. This past Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. the NYPD says multiple swastikas were drawn on the steps and garage doors of residential homes on Garden Place near State Street.

The photos come days after officers made an arrest in another anti-Semitic incident at a synagogue in Prospect Heights. Police say 26-year-old James Polite wrote hateful messages in the stairwells and hallways of Union Temple on Eastern Parkway on Thursday at around 8 p.m.

Sources tell CBS2 it’s believed he also set fires outside seven schuls and yeshivas in Williamsburg early Friday morning. In one case we’re told the suspect even got inside and set fire in a closet.

“People are obviously very upset. They’re concerned about security,” Fred Mogul said.