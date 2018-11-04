NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The American Slavery Project is a theater company devoted to sharing stories about slavery, the Civil War, and Jim Crow by African American writers.

Producing artistic director, Judy Tate talked about their latest show, “Unheard Voices,” with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

The writers of the show examined 419 graves of anonymous men, women, and children who lived in colonial New York.

Unheard Voices is performing at the Museum of the City of New York Sunday afternoon, Monday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Friday at the National Black Theatre.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMERICAN SLAVERY PROJECT: Click here