By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning folks! Make sure you grab the rain gear as you head to work or school, as it will be a rather damp start to the work week. Occasional rain will be coupled with cool temps and east winds to make for a raw-feeling day. Temps will only top off in the low & mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be much warmer with temps in the mid & upper 60s! But once again, we gotta deal with a risk for showers and even thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with flooding rain and gusty winds…keep it tuned for updates on this threat.

Wednesday and Thursday will be gorgeous fall days with brisk sunshine and afternoon temps in the 50s. A rain chance returns to close out the week on Friday with temps in the low 50s.