NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials gathered Monday at the African Burial Ground National Monument to decry racist vandalism at the site.

The Federal Protective Service is taking the lead on the investigation.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video after a threatening message was scrawled there last week.

"These things and these issues have never gone away," said City Council member Jumaane Williams. "But we are at a time where it is at a fever pitch."

“These things and these issues have never gone away,” said City Council member Jumaane Williams. “But we are at a time where it is at a fever pitch.”

It was just one of five hate crimes in the past seven days.

CBS2 obtained exclusive video showing teens throwing a metal pipe through a synagogue window in the Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn on Saturday.

That same day, police released photos of two suspects wanted for allegedly drawing swastikas in Brooklyn Heights.

On Long Island, Suffolk County police say they removed a swastika from a congressional campaign sign in Stony Brook.

On Monday, Timothy Cardinal Dolan called for a stop to the hate.

“This is the way God intended us: To all get along in unity with one another,” Dolan said. “And to degrade that or to violate, harm that, he cries just as much as we do.”

The incidents took place one week after 11 people were shot dead in a Pittsburgh synagogue.