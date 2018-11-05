  • TV10/55On Air

Amazon, Local TV, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amazon has reportedly narrowed down the list of locations for its second headquarters.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the online retail giant is now in late-stage negations with New York City, Dallas and Crystal City in Virginia.

The journal reports Amazon is discussing incentives with government officials in Crystal City and speaking with a real estate investment trust, which owns property in the city.

A group of developers has already purchased a site in Dallas.

It’s unclear what phase the process is at in New York.

Amazon said in August it will make a decision by the end of the year. The new headquarters is expected to employee as many as 50,000 workers and bring in $5 billion in investments.

