NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It wasn’t exactly a banner day for three women on the Manhattan Bridge Monday morning.

They were arrested trying to unfurl a large sign off the north side of the bridge at around 6 a.m.

Appears to be some sort of banner hanging off the Manhattan Bridge. Being removed by NYPD. pic.twitter.com/39jd5kB1CM — M_Chung (@M_Chung) November 5, 2018

Two of the women are in their 30s and one is in her 20s, officials said.

The NYPD removed the banner, which never fully unraveled.