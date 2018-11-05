CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Manhattan Bridge, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It wasn’t exactly a  banner day for three women on the Manhattan Bridge Monday morning.

They were arrested trying to unfurl a large sign off the north side of the bridge at around 6 a.m.

Two of the women are in their 30s and one is in her 20s, officials said.

The NYPD removed the banner, which never fully unraveled.

The 200+ pound banner was 100 feet long by 40 feet wide. The suspects told CBS2 the banner carried a simple, one-word message: Vote.

The three were released with court summonses.

Comments
  1. Dave Frieder (@grillage1) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:53 am

    This is what happens when people do things Illegally!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s