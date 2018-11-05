Furry Friend Finder: Lola And MimiIt would be great if we could find this funny, sweet senior citizen couple a home where they could live out their years together.

Theater Company Shares Stories Of Civil War Slaves In New YorkThe American Slavery Project is a theater company devoted to sharing stories about slavery, the Civil War, and Jim Crow by African American writers.

Rockettes 'Kick Off' Holiday Season With Annual Christmas SpectacularFour members of the famous dance group, Joanna, Laura, Melinda, and Alyssa, spoke with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu about the upcoming show.

Shelly Sells Sea Salt: Creating 'Gold' From The Ocean's WavesMichele "Shelly" Martuscello found her passion in the ocean.

Top Halloween Happenings Around New York CityFrom rooftop scary movie-watching to Day of the Dead crafting for kids, here's a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

New York, Jersey City Top Spots For Best Halloween CitiesA website evaluated three main criteria: trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and weather.