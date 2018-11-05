Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It wasn’t exactly a banner day for three women on the Manhattan Bridge Monday morning.
They were arrested trying to unfurl a large sign off the north side of the bridge at around 6 a.m.
Two of the women are in their 30s and one is in her 20s, officials said.
The NYPD removed the banner, which never fully unraveled.
The 200+ pound banner was 100 feet long by 40 feet wide. The suspects told CBS2 the banner carried a simple, one-word message: Vote.
The three were released with court summonses.
