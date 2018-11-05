CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s public school teachers have voted to ratify a new union contract.

The United Federation of Teachers announced Sunday that the contract got the support of 87 percent of the roughly 90,000 member who voted.

The union and the city had reached a tentative agreement last month.

It includes raises of 2 percent in 2019, 2.5 percent in 2020 and 3 percent in 2021.

The contract covers 129,000 workers. They include 79,000 teachers plus guidance counselors, social workers, paraprofessionals and school psychologists.

