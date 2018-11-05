NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Handwritten lyrics of Elton John’s hits and even John Lennon’s sunglasses are up for grabs.

Those items are part of a “Rock-‘n’-Roll Icons and Idols” live auction taking place at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to the songwriter who helped John create many of his hits.

Bernie Taupin and Elton John are a dynamic duo. Reggie Dwight is John’s real name. The two started working together in the late 1960s. They spent decades writing John’s most iconic songs.

Now items from Taupin’s personal collection are up for auction, including handwritten lyrics from their early years of collaborating.

“We were finding our way. We were sharing rooms at his mother’s apartment in Northwood Hills in the suburbs of London,” Taupin said.

Also up for bid is a gold record marking the sale of more than 50,000 copies of the 1976 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and so much more.

The items join collectables from other rock-‘n’-roll greats.

“Michael Jackson was, of course, a performing artist known for his famous music and his dance moves, but actually he was a visual artist,” said Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

Never-before-seen drawings by Jackson to Whitney Houston’s gold-beaded dress worn at a performance in 1998 are also up for grabs. Sunglasses worn by Lennon on the Penny Lane music video could set you back as much as $20,000. Other items cost much less, but it all comes back to the music.

Parting with his collection is easy for Taupin, who said he never put any of his numerous awards on display.

“I decided that I wanted to move the stuff here and put it all together and let somebody else enjoy it,” Taupin said.

Stuff … that marks 50 years of music history.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction of Taupin’s items will go towards charities, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The live auction takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Hard Rock Café on the corner of Broadway and 43rd Street. It is open to the public.