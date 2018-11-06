Showers and storms sweep through this afternoon causing headaches for voters. And we can’t completely rule out a strong or even severe storm, but the odds of that happening have decreased since yesterday. The good new is, temperatures can’t be to blame regarding turnouts because we’ll be peaking at a considerably comfortable 65°. Don’t forget that umbrella!

There will be some residual clouds early this evening, but conditions overhead will improve dramatically thereafter. As for morning lows, they’ll be right around the 50° mark again.

Tomorrow will feature a brilliant morning with perhaps a few more clouds into the afternoon. Even our temperatures won’t be too bad with highs right around 60°.

Then on Thursday, we’re in for another brisk beauty: plenty of sunshine with highs right around 54°.