Harlem

NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Harlem has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score’s rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Harlem look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Harlem via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2461 Frederick Douglass Blvd., #5A

%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 

Listed at $1,495/month, this studio apartment, located at 2461 Frederick Douglass Blvd., #5A, is 19.2 percent less than the $1,850/month median rent for a studio in Harlem.

In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

14 Convent Ave.

%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 
%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 

This studio apartment, situated at 14 Convent Ave., is listed for $1,525/month for its 500 square feet of space.

Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, black appliances, an eat-in kitchen, large windows, high ceilings and a pantry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Seventh Avenue and West 139th Street

%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 

Then there’s this 275-square-foot apartment at Seventh Avenue and West 139th Street, listed at $1,550/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

150 W. 140th St., #2K

%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 
%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 

Also listed at $1,550/month, this studio apartment is located at 150 W. 140th St., #2K.

In the unit, expect to find white appliances, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings and a closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Here’s the listing.)

28 MacOmbs Place, #5

%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 
%name Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Harlem, Right Now
 

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 28 MacOmbs Place, #5, which is going for $1,625/month.

Inside, you can expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and closet space. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

