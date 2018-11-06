NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York was one of the earliest called races in New York State Tuesday night. The Democrat was re-elected to the U.S. Senate after a battle with Republican challenger Chele Farley.
Democrat Andrew Cuomo has reportedly defeated Republican challenger Marc Molinaro on Tuesday to win a third term and an opportunity to create a legacy as one of New York’s longest-serving and most-dominant governors.
Cuomo’s victory means that Kathy Hochul was elected to a second term as the state’s lieutenant governor. In New York, candidates for the job of the state’s No. 2 executive run alongside candidates for governor.
NEW YORK HOUSE RACES
Political newcomer and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly defeated Republican Anthony Pappas in New York City’s 14th District. Her victory Tuesday comes after Ocasio-Cortez scored an unanticipated upset over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in June.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
2018 Election Results
Note: Total results for all races update after election precincts officially file their returns. Reporting times vary by precinct after polls close at 8 p.m. for New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. for New York.
New Jersey Results At A Glance
New York Results At A Glance
New York Governor
New York Attorney General
New York Comptroller
New York’s U.S. Senator
New York’s U.S. House Districts 1 to 11
New York’s U.S. House Districts 12 to 20
New York State Senate Districts 1 to 11
New York State Senate Districts 13 to 26
New York State Senate Districts 28 to 40
New York State Senate Districts 41 to 50
New York State Assembly Districts 1 to 10
New York State Assembly Districts 11 to 20
New York State Assembly Districts 21 to 42
New York State Assembly Districts 44 to 61
New York State Assembly Districts 62 to 77
New York State Assembly Districts 78 to 87
New York State Assembly Districts 90 to 104
New York State Assembly Districts 105 to 111
Question – 1 – Campaign Finance – Ballot Issue
Question – 2 – Engagement Commission – Ballot Issue
Question – 3 – Community Boards – Ballot Issue
New Jersey U.S. Senate
New Jersey’s U.S. House Districts 1 to 12
New Jersey State Assembly and State Senate (Contested Districts)
New Jersey Vote To Authorize School Bond Issue
CBS News’ Hour-By-Hour Guide To The Race To Win The House
CBS News House Tracker: Balance of Power
CBS News Senate Tracker: Balance of Power
WATCH: CBSN Live Election Night Coverage