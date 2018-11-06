NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York was one of the earliest called races in New York State Tuesday night. The Democrat was re-elected to the U.S. Senate after a battle with Republican challenger Chele Farley.

Democrat Andrew Cuomo has reportedly defeated Republican challenger Marc Molinaro on Tuesday to win a third term and an opportunity to create a legacy as one of New York’s longest-serving and most-dominant governors.

Cuomo’s victory means that Kathy Hochul was elected to a second term as the state’s lieutenant governor. In New York, candidates for the job of the state’s No. 2 executive run alongside candidates for governor.

NEW YORK HOUSE RACES

Political newcomer and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly defeated Republican Anthony Pappas in New York City’s 14th District. Her victory Tuesday comes after Ocasio-Cortez scored an unanticipated upset over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in June.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

2018 Election Results

Note: Total results for all races update after election precincts officially file their returns. Reporting times vary by precinct after polls close at 8 p.m. for New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. for New York.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY MAPS

New Jersey Results At A Glance

New York Results At A Glance

NEW YORK ELECTION RESULTS

New York Governor

New York Attorney General

New York Comptroller

New York Supreme Court

New York’s U.S. Senator

New York’s U.S. House Districts 1 to 11

New York’s U.S. House Districts 12 to 20

New York State Senate Districts 1 to 11

New York State Senate Districts 13 to 26

New York State Senate Districts 28 to 40

New York State Senate Districts 41 to 50

New York State Assembly Districts 1 to 10

New York State Assembly Districts 11 to 20

New York State Assembly Districts 21 to 42

New York State Assembly Districts 44 to 61

New York State Assembly Districts 62 to 77

New York State Assembly Districts 78 to 87

New York State Assembly Districts 90 to 104

New York State Assembly Districts 105 to 111

Question – 1 – Campaign Finance – Ballot Issue

Question – 2 – Engagement Commission – Ballot Issue

Question – 3 – Community Boards – Ballot Issue

NEW JERSEY ELECTION RESULTS

New Jersey U.S. Senate

New Jersey’s U.S. House Districts 1 to 12

New Jersey State Assembly and State Senate (Contested Districts)

New Jersey Vote To Authorize School Bond Issue

ELSEWHERE IN AMERICA

CBS News’ Hour-By-Hour Guide To The Race To Win The House

CBS News House Tracker: Balance of Power

CBS News Senate Tracker: Balance of Power

WATCH: CBSN Live Election Night Coverage