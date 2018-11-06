ELECTION RESULTSFollow Returns For New York And New Jersey Races, Including County-By-County Totals
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York was one of the earliest called races in New York State Tuesday night. The Democrat was re-elected to the U.S. Senate after a battle with Republican challenger Chele Farley.

gillibrandfarley Democratic Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Gillibrand Re Elected In New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chele Farley (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Democrat Andrew Cuomo has reportedly defeated Republican challenger Marc Molinaro on Tuesday to win a third term and an opportunity to create a legacy as one of New York’s longest-serving and most-dominant governors.

 

b60245b0a9d94d7b872330b1db292bec Democratic Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Gillibrand Re Elected In New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and GOP challenger Marc Molinaro debate Oct. 23, 2018, ahead of the New York gubernatorial election. (credit: CBS2)

Cuomo’s victory means that Kathy Hochul was elected to a second term as the state’s lieutenant governor. In New York, candidates for the job of the state’s No. 2 executive run alongside candidates for governor.

NEW YORK HOUSE RACES 

Political newcomer and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly defeated Republican Anthony Pappas in New York City’s 14th District. Her victory Tuesday comes after Ocasio-Cortez scored an unanticipated upset over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in June.

alexandria ocasio cortez Democratic Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Gillibrand Re Elected In New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (credit: CBS2)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

2018 Election Results

Note: Total results for all races update after election precincts officially file their returns. Reporting times vary by precinct after polls close at 8 p.m. for New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. for New York.

