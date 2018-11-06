OTTAWA, Ontario (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mark Stone had two goals and three assists, Colin White scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 7-3 on Tuesday night in their first game since the emergence of an embarrassing viral video.

The clip showed seven players during an Uber ride in Phoenix last month insulting the team and assistant coach Martin Raymond. Earlier in the day, Stone dismissed the latest drama to the Senators season as a “hiccup” and said the team is already repairing the frayed relationship between players and coaches that was laid bare in the video.

Thomas Chabot, Ryan Dzingel and Magnus Paajarvi had the other Senators (6-6-3) goals. Craig Anderson made 30 saves before he was replaced by Mike McKenna (six saves) for the final five minutes. Chabot also had two assists while Matt Duchene had three.

Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils (6-6-1), who haven’t won consecutive games since starting the season with four straight wins.

Cory Schneider started in goal for the Devils but was replaced by Keith Kinkaid in the second period after allowing four goals on 22 shots. Kinkaid turned aside 17 shots in relief.

Dzingel gave the Senators a 6-2 lead at 10:11 of the third before Zajac made it 6-3 at 14:13. Paarjarvi got his first point of the season with an empty-net goal at 18:01. Ottawa had been outscored 21-12 in third periods prior to Tuesday.

UP NEXT:

The Devils play in Toronto on Friday night.

