NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your cupboards.
Four kinds of Duncan Hines cake mix are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.
Conagra Brands has voluntarily issued the recall on some Classic White, Confetti Cake, Butter Golden and Classic Yellow cake mixes.
The FDA says the DNA fingerprint found in a cake mix sample matched on linked to five cases of salmonella illness.
Conagra noted that some of the sick individuals could have eaten the raw mix rather than cooked.
|
Product Description & Brand
|
Product UPC
|
Best If Used By Date (located on top of box)
|
Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz.
|
644209307500
|
MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
|
Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz.
|
644209307494
|
MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
|
Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz.
|
644209307593
|
MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
|
Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz.
|
644209414550
|
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
Anyone with any questions can call Conagra’s customer care line at 1-888-299-7646 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information on the mixes being recalled, click here.