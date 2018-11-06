CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your cupboards.

Four kinds of Duncan Hines cake mix are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Duncan Hines is recalling four cake mixes. (credit: Conagra Brands)

Conagra Brands has voluntarily issued the recall on some Classic White, Confetti Cake, Butter Golden and Classic Yellow cake mixes.

The FDA says the DNA fingerprint found in a cake mix sample matched on linked to five cases of salmonella illness.

Conagra noted that some of the sick individuals could have eaten the raw mix rather than cooked.

Product Description & Brand

Product UPC

Best If Used By Date (located on top of box)

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz.

644209307500

MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz.

644209307494

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz.

644209307593

MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz.

644209414550

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

Anyone with any questions can call Conagra’s customer care line at 1-888-299-7646 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information on the mixes being recalled, click here.

