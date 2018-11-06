NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your cupboards.

Four kinds of Duncan Hines cake mix are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Conagra Brands has voluntarily issued the recall on some Classic White, Confetti Cake, Butter Golden and Classic Yellow cake mixes.

The FDA says the DNA fingerprint found in a cake mix sample matched on linked to five cases of salmonella illness.

Conagra noted that some of the sick individuals could have eaten the raw mix rather than cooked.

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date (located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019 MAR 8 2019 MAR 9 2019 MAR 10 2019 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019 MAR 10 2019 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019 MAR 8 2019 MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019

Anyone with any questions can call Conagra’s customer care line at 1-888-299-7646 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

