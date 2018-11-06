NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of teens they believe are behind a string of hateful attacks in Brooklyn.

The first involved throwing a metal pipe through a synagogue window, then hitting a Hasidic Jewish boy’s religious garb, and then pushing a young girl in Williamsburg.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released surveillance video they hope will lead detectives to an arrest. It shows the troublesome teens running up to a 14-year-old boy and knocking his hat off his head before sprinting off.

Police believe it shows the same group of teens caught on camera Saturday evening throwing a metal pipe through a synagogue window at the corner of Myrtle and Franklin Avenues around 5:30 p.m.

“I’ve seen the footage, and it’s a horrific scene,” Williamsburg resident Jacob Desser said.

Investigators believe the teens caught on camera are between 12 and 15 years old.

Police said right after they vandalized the synagogue, the same group then pushed a ten-year-old girl to the ground.

“A hateful activity they’ve done,” Desser said. “I wish there’s something to be done, whether we can get together and speak with community members.”

The congregation has tried to patch the broken window with a garbage bag since the weekend. Many are just relieved that nobody inside was injured.

“We’re supposed to be a progressive city, but people still do what they do,” Williamsburg resident Ari Hershowitz said.

Anyone who may recognize the boys, clad in red and black hooded sweatshirts, are asked to call authorities.