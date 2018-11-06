CAMPAIGN 2018NY, NJ, CT: When & Where To Vote, ID Needed, Free Rides To Polls, What's On The Ballot And More...
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Inwood, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint Monday in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the corner of West 218th Street and Indian Road in the Inwood neighborhood.

Police said the suspect, armed with a black gun, approached the 37-year-old woman and took her wallet and cellphone.

He then forced her to perform a sex act on him, police said.

inwood sex assault suspect Police: Man Robs, Sexually Assaults Woman At Gunpoint In Upper Manhattan

Police are searching for a man they say robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint Monday in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

The man took off heading south on Indian Road.

The woman was taken to Allan Pavilion Hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slim build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and red sneakers with a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s