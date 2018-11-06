NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint Monday in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the corner of West 218th Street and Indian Road in the Inwood neighborhood.

Police said the suspect, armed with a black gun, approached the 37-year-old woman and took her wallet and cellphone.

He then forced her to perform a sex act on him, police said.

The man took off heading south on Indian Road.

The woman was taken to Allan Pavilion Hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slim build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and red sneakers with a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.