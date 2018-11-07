by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

After a tough couple of days, we’re finally enjoying some sunshine! And thankfully, the colder air hasn’t rushed in yet, so we’ll get to enjoy a 60° day.

Expect a little extra cloud cover this evening with more clearing overnight. We’re going to take the temps down, too, with 40s and 30s (northwest suburbs) by dawn.

Tomorrow will be brisk, but balanced out with an abundance of sunshine. Get outside if you can!

Then into Friday, we’ll see the clouds take over with showers moving in mainly after noon. It could potentially turn soggy, too, with rain totals in the .5-2″ range by Friday night.