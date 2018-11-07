NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Expected record turnout from voters in Campaign 2018 brought change – both in the Tri-State Area and in Washington, D.C.

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, including a stunning upset on Staten Island that saw Republican Dan Donovan unseated. The House will be more diverse than ever before and include a record number of women.

Congressman-elect Max Rose took the stage to thunderous applause Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Democrat and Army veteran unsteated Donovan in one of New York City’s few Republican enclaves – Staten Island and South Brooklyn.

“Tonight we party, but tomorrow we get to work,” Rose said.

“I don’t look at this as a sad occasion. I look at this as the end of something I’ve enjoyed so much,” said Donovan.

The upset was one of more than two dozen House seats flipped by Democrats.

“Today, is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances on the Trump administration,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night.

There were some close calls, too, like on Long Island, where incumbent Republican Peter King clung to a single-digit victory over challenger Liuba Grechen Shirley.

“It’s a victory for those people who believe in supporting the police, who believe in rebuilding the military, who believe in destroying MS-13 and going after ISIS and al-Qaida,” said King.

Meanwhile, Republicans strengthened their control of the Senate, gaining key seats in Indiana, North Dakota and Missouri.

Locally, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand was reelected to second term, and New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez kept his job, despite facing a corruption trial and contention campaign in which opponent Bob Hugin spent $36 million of his own money in a series of attack ads.

“Today is a victory of hope over hate, for facts over fiction,” Menendez said.

“I’m disappointed we’ve come up short,” said Hugin. “It didn’t work.”

In another local upset, Democrat Antonio Delgado, a black Harvard-educated lawyer, unseated Republican incumbent Congressman John Faso, who represents parts of the Hudson Valley.

President Donald Trump seemed pleased with the election results, tweeting “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

He later posted “Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done!”