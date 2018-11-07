NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury deliberations are getting underway in the fraud trial of Craig Carton.

The former WFAN sports radio host is accused of running a ponzi scheme, telling investors he was reselling tickets to concerts from artists including Metallica and Barbra Streisand.

Prosecutors say Carton used the money he collected – more than $4 million – to pay off gambling debts and personal expenses.

Carton’s lawyers claim he was the victim of a con man.

Carton, 49, of Manhattan, was an on-air partner of former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. He left the show after his arrest last year, when prosecutors alleged he had misappropriated at least $5.6 million from investors.

The longtime co-host of WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” was represented by defense lawyer Robert Gottlieb, who said his client has always told the truth.

“The government is dead wrong. The government has been dead wrong from the time they arrested Craig Carton,” Gottlieb said.

The lawyer blamed the charges on Carton’s former business partner, Joseph Meli.

Meli was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty in a $100 million ticket reselling business fraud.

Gottlieb called Meli a “con man, a liar, a thief” who “tricked countless people, including Craig Carton.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)