NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new study finds that many people across the country are confused about if their child needs a car seat in a cab or ride-sharing car, especially with the rise of Uber and Lyft.

Researchers from Virginia Tech say New York is among 35 states where cabs are exempt from laws that require young children to travel in a car seat, but it’s not clear if ride-sharing companies are also exempt.

Experts say the laws are inconsistent from state to state.

“State legislatures really need to work on catching up the laws and regulations,” said Justin Owens of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. “Ride share services are becoming increasingly popular year over year.”

In New York City, Uber and Lyft provide a car seat for an extra $10.

