NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Election Day was historic in a number of races.

A record number of women and a wave of Veterans broke barriers.

The new Congress will be one of the most diverse we’ve ever seen — not only based on race and ethnic background, but also, gender and experience in serving in the armed forces. There are several of those examples of the new face of American politics right here in the Tri-State Area, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported Wednesday.

“We launched this campaign to do things differently,” Congressman-elect Max Rose said.

Rose was energized in front of crowd of supporters on Tuesday night, celebrating a 6-point upset over incumbent Republican Dan Donovan in the race to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District covering Staten Island and south Brooklyn.

Rose, a 31-year-old Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was one of about 200 veterans who ran for seats in the House and Senate during the midterm election cycle.

“We wanted to show the country that you don’t need special interests, you don’t need lobbyists,” Rose said.

Mikie Sherrill is another Veteran set to take a House seat — New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and prosecutor, won her first elected office, defeating Republican Jay Webber.

“We’ve been reborn, invigorated and inspired by each other,” Sherrill said. “Now is the time for our country to come together, to have faith in our democracy.”

Sherrill joins what will be a group of at least 95 women who will now hold seats in the House.

Newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is another in that group, thanks to her decisive win in New York’s 14th Congressional District representing parts of the Bronx and Queens. At age 29, she’ll become the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

In another surprising showing in our area, Antonio Delgado, a black, Harvard-educated lawyer, defeated incumbent Rep. John Faso for the privilege of representing parts of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.

A large voter turnout helped Democrats regain control of the House.

“Today is about restoring the constitution’s checks and balances on the Trump administration,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said late Tuesday night.

In the Senate, voters helped Republicans strengthen their control. Locally, Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand was elected to a second term in New York, and Democrat Bob Menendez held on to his seat in New Jersey, despite facing a corruption trial and being far outspent by Republican opponent Bob Hugin, who used a series of attack ads.

“I pledge to spend every day fighting for you and your families and to earn back your respect,” Menendez said.