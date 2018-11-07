NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sam Darnold’s NFL career has been put on hold for at least a week.

Darnold was spotted at Jets practice on Wednesday in street clothes and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. The injury, believed to be a sprain, will force the rookie quarterback to miss Sunday’s game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, the NFL Network reported.

He is considered week to week, multiple news outlets reported.

Veteran Josh McCown will get the start for the Jets (3-6) against the Bills (2-7).

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, was injured during the Jets’ 13-6 loss at Miami last Sunday but finished the game. He later told reporters he felt fine and suffered nothing more than “some bumps and some bruises,” adding “but everything is good.”

But clearly everything is not good. Darnold will be re-evaluated following New York’s Week 10 bye.

Despite several solid performances this season, Darnold has struggled during the Jets’ three-game losing streak, and he leads the NFL with 14 interceptions.

McCown, who performed admirably in 2017 before a hand injury in mid-December ended his season, was rewarded with a one-year, $10 million contract during the offseason, primarily to be a mentor to Darnold. McCown, who turned 39 on July 4, has not taken a snap this season.