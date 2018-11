STONY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Rockland County are warning parents to thoroughly inspect their children’s leftover Halloween candy.

They say a resident in Stony Point found a razor blade inside a mini Twix bar.

The Stony Point Police Department received a complaint this evening about tampered candy that was received while trick or treating on Wed Oct 31st in the Stony Point area. We are actively investigating this… https://t.co/O7AFKE3cc1 — Stony Point Police (@StonyPointPD) November 6, 2018

It’s unclear whether the candy was received while trick-or-treating, or if it came from a store-bought bag.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.