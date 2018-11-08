WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is under consideration to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, sources tell CBS News.

Also being considered is former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani – who is currently working pro bono as President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney.

Outgoing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Attorney General William Barr, who served in the role under President George H. W. Bush, are also under consideration, CBS News reported.

The list of contenders is expected to grow in coming days.

Christie competed against Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2016. He went on to become a staunch supporter, ultimately running Trump’s transition team.

Prior to becoming governor, Christie was a U.S. Attorney in New Jersey from 2002-2008.

Sessions was forced out by Trump Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the midterm elections.

Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’ chief of staff, was named acting attorney general after Sessions was ousted.