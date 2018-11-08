HOW YOU CAN HELPDonations, Fundraisers Set Up For Families Of Victims In Deadly California Shooting
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen building-climber who’s already on probation is once again behind bars.

This time, 20-year-old Justin Casquejo is accused of sneaking up to the 38th floor of a residential tower that’s under construction on W. 61st Street.

Court papers say he was wearing a mask as he dangled from the edge of a crane.

Police say the incident happened in March, but Casquejo was just arrested this week.

He currently has two-years probation left on a plea deal he struck last year.

