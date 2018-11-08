NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The special prosecutor looking into sexual assault allegations against former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says she won’t press charges.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas as special prosecutor to mount a criminal probe of Schneiderman after four women made explosive charges about being sexually brutalized by the former attorney general.

“Following an exhaustive review, evaluation of the facts, the law, and applicable statutes of limitations, I have concluded our investigation into the allegations of physical abuse allegedly committed by former New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman without criminal charges,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Singas said she personally interviewed the women accusing Schneiderman of abuse.

“I believe the women who shared their experiences with our investigation team, however legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution,” Singas said. “Our investigation also highlighted deficiencies in New York law for which I have drafted remedial legislation.”

I need an admission of wrongdoing. An apology. And the $8.5 million dollars in campaign contributions donated to women's shelters and domestic abuse programs in NY. Or I will fight. — M Manning Barish (@MichelleBarish) November 8, 2018

One of Schneiderman’s accusers was not satisfied with Singas’ decision.

“I need an admission of wrongdoing. An apology. And the $8.5 million dollars in campaign contributions donated to women’s shelters and domestic abuse programs in NY. Or I will fight,” tweeted Michelle Manning Barish. Barish was one of two women who talked to the New Yorker Magazine on the record, where the initial allegations of abuse were first reported.

Schneiderman apologized “for any and all pain that I have caused” in a statement Thursday. He also said he didn’t consider the decision an exoneration.

“In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross,” Schneiderman said back in May.

Schneiderman’s downfall was swift and sudden. He was an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, filing a lawsuit in February against Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company over allegations of widespread sexual harassment and misconduct.

Letitia James was elected to succeed Schneiderman Tuesday. She will take over the post from Interim Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who was appointed to serve out the remainder of Schneiderman’s second term, through Dec. 31.