NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect behind an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the suspect kicking and punching the 55-year-old victim.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on a busy stretch of East 13th Street and Avenue J in the Midwood section.

“It just seems lately that there’s been a lot more of these stories happening,” said one Midwood resident. “We’ve just got to be more aware of what’s going on around us.”

So far, police do not have a motive for the attack. They say the victim and suspect didn’t know each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. You can also submit a tip by clicking here, or by tweeting @NYPDTips. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.

