NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amazon might not be the only corporate giant considering expanding in the Tri-State Area.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, Google may also be quietly searching for more property in New York City.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company’s potential expansion could mean adding more than 12,000 new employees, doubling its current New York workforce.

Google is apparently nearing a deal for space at St. John’s Terminal in the West Village, to be completed by 2022.

Additionally, it’s reportedly looking to grow its Chelsea Market location. In March, it announced plans for office space at Pier 57, including a community space, winter garden and public water taxi landing.

The expansion would make room for Google to have 20,000 staff in the city.

Add that to the 25,000 jobs Amazon could deliver, if the company decides to set up shop in Long Island City.

“We have the strongest talent base in the whole country that they could be a part of why we can make this location work,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. “It’s not just tens of thousands more jobs. It’s also that this consolidates New York City as an international tech hub.”

Amazon hasn’t announced where its second headquarters will go, but the mayor said he met with the company.

Google declined to comment on expansion at St. John’s Terminal.