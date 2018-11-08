WATCHCBS Los Angeles Coverage Of Thousand Oaks Shooting
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Google, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, New York, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amazon might not be the only corporate giant considering expanding in the Tri-State Area.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, Google may also be quietly searching for more property in New York City.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company’s potential expansion could mean adding more than 12,000 new employees, doubling its current New York workforce.

Google is apparently nearing a deal for space at St. John’s Terminal in the West Village, to be completed by 2022.

Additionally, it’s reportedly looking to grow its Chelsea Market location. In March, it announced plans for office space at Pier 57, including a community space, winter garden and public water taxi landing.

The expansion would make room for Google to have 20,000 staff in the city.

Add that to the 25,000 jobs Amazon could deliver, if the company decides to set up shop in Long Island City.

“We have the strongest talent base in the whole country that they could be a part of why we can make this location work,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. “It’s not just tens of thousands more jobs. It’s also that this consolidates New York City as an international tech hub.”

Amazon hasn’t announced where its second headquarters will go, but the mayor said he met with the company.

Google declined to comment on expansion at St. John’s Terminal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s