NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calling all foodies! A popular Brooklyn pop-up has expanded into lower Manhattan, right by the World Trade Center.

The famous Smorgasburg is heading to the Oculus, but only for a few days. Thousands of attendees will enjoy the three-day event that ends Saturday.

“I think it’s awesome,” Brooklyn resident John Demao said. “We have a couple in Brooklyn, so it’s nice to see if you’re coming by work.”

The foot fest has made a name for itself in Williamsburg, and you’ll be able to find 20 of its tasty vendors as well as a beer garden downtown.

“It’s like a smorgasbord of Smorgasburg, in a way,” Smorgasburg co-founder Eric Demby said.

Demby says he was hesitant at first to bring the food fest’s carefree vibe to the World Trade Center since it’s hallowed ground, but he believes cultural and community activities are exactly what the area needs.

“It’s our greatest hits,” Demby said. “20 best vendors, a cross section of what we represent. Burgers, but then Asian food.”

Officials say the Smorgasburg pop-up is just the beginning for the area, with similar events on the docket in the coming months.

“What we believe in terms of the 9/11 tragedy is the greatest tribute we can pay to those who lost their lives is to bring the site back with more energy and more vibrancy than ever before,” Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

The event will be open through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.