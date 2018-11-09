by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll be dodging some drops this afternoon, but it’s nothing we can’t handle, just be sure to have the umbrella handy. It’s really during the afternoon commute and into the middle part of the evening where we’re expecting heavy rain that could lead to flooding. And the rain won’t let up until around midnight, so it may not hurt to keep the plans indoors.

Tomorrow’s a much better looking day, but we’ll be on the back side of our exiting low dealing with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. In addition to that, colder air will be rushing in, so temperatures will actually fall off through the midday and afternoon hours. In fact, the winds will be so strong that it will only feel like the 30s!

The winds will start to subside tomorrow night, but even so, we’ll be waking up to one of our coldest mornings on Sunday with wind chills in the 20s and teens. As for the remainder of Veterans Day, it will be really pretty out there, just plan on having the coat as it will only get into the mid 40s.