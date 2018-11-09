  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, weather forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

nu tu alert flash flood 21 11/9 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll be dodging some drops this afternoon, but it’s nothing we can’t handle, just be sure to have the umbrella handy. It’s really during the afternoon commute and into the middle part of the evening where we’re expecting heavy rain that could lead to flooding. And the rain won’t let up until around midnight, so it may not hurt to keep the plans indoors.

jl cold saturday 11/9 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow’s a much better looking day, but we’ll be on the back side of our exiting low dealing with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. In addition to that, colder air will be rushing in, so temperatures will actually fall off through the midday and afternoon hours. In fact, the winds will be so strong that it will only feel like the 30s!

nu tu 7day auto weather app6 11/9 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The winds will start to subside tomorrow night, but even so, we’ll be waking up to one of our coldest mornings on Sunday with wind chills in the 20s and teens. As for the remainder of Veterans Day, it will be really pretty out there, just plan on having the coat as it will only get into the mid 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s