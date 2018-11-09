  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man and woman were assaulted Friday morning on 42nd Street, police said.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman was walking on 42nd Street and 10th Avenue at 7 a.m. when she was attacked.

The suspect, 27, hit her in the face and head with a metal box and kicked her in the leg and knee, police said.

The suspect then attacked another man at the scene, according to police.

The two victims didn’t know each other and the attack appears to have been random.

The suspect was arrested at 7:19 a.m. near 50th Street and Ninth Avenue. He’s been charged with two counts of assault.

Both victims refused medical attention.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s