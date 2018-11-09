NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man and woman were assaulted Friday morning on 42nd Street, police said.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman was walking on 42nd Street and 10th Avenue at 7 a.m. when she was attacked.

The suspect, 27, hit her in the face and head with a metal box and kicked her in the leg and knee, police said.

The suspect then attacked another man at the scene, according to police.

The two victims didn’t know each other and the attack appears to have been random.

The suspect was arrested at 7:19 a.m. near 50th Street and Ninth Avenue. He’s been charged with two counts of assault.

Both victims refused medical attention.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.