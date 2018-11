NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who works for the New York City Administration for Children’s Services was stabbed Thursday night in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8 p.m. on 52nd Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

Police said the 52-year-old ACS employee was conducting a home visit when 61-year-old Quanyi Feng stabbed her in the back.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Feng was charged with assault and tampering with evidence.