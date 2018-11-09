ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A day after the Jets announced their promising rookie quarterback would miss Sunday’s game with a foot injured, the Bills have pulled their starter from the Week 10 match-up as well.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has ruled out quarterback Derek Anderson from playing this weekend and continued leaving open the possibility of Josh Allen’s return. Allen, Buffalo’s own highly-touted rookie QB, has missed three games with an injured throwing arm.

For the Jets, Sam Darnold was ruled out with a strained right foot.

McDermott says Allen is progressing well from a sprained right elbow, but would only practice on a limited basis Friday. The first-round draft pick was hurt in a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14, and began testing his arm in practice a week ago.

Anderson is now sidelined for a second game since sustaining a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England on Oct. 29.

If Allen isn’t deemed ready, the Bills’ QB picture may be even more grim than New York’s Sunday. Turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman would likely start at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo (2-7) also ruled out starting tight end Charles Clay, who hurt his hamstring last weekend.

The Jets are turning to veteran backup Josh McCown on Sunday. The 39-year-old has not seen the field in 2018 after going 5-8 in his 13 starts for Gang Green in 2017.

