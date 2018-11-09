How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For California Shooting Victims' Families
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cesar Sayoc, Local TV, pipe bombs, Suspicious Packages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Trump has been indicted on charges carrying a potential penalty of life in prison.

The 30-count indictment in Manhattan federal court was filed on Friday against Cesar Sayoc.

Prosecutors followed through on a promise to upgrade the charges with an indictment that led with the five original counts, alleging use of a weapon of mass destruction. The document said Sayoc mailed 16 improvised explosive devices though the U.S. mail to victims across the country.

The charges said he aimed to “kill, injure and intimidate an individual and unlawfully to damage and destroy a building, vehicle, and other real and person property.”

None of the devices — some of which arrived at New York addresses — exploded.

Sayoc appeared in a New York court on Tuesday. He was ordered held without bail. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane Kim said the 56-year-old was a serious risk to the public and was a flight risk.

cesarsayoc 30 Count Indictment Filed Against Mail Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc

Cesar Sayoc appears in court on Nov. 6, 2018. (credit: Jane Rosenberg)

Prosecutors say evidence against Sayoc includes DNA linking him to 10 of the explosive devices and fingerprints on two of them.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff. It has not been announced when Sayoc will be arraigned. At that time, he will enter a plea to the charges.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s