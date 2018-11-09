How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For California Shooting Victims' Families
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Con Ed is warning customers about a new scam where it could be nearly impossible for victims to get their money back.

Scammers are reportedly posing as company employees, calling customers, and threaten to disconnect the power unless a payment is made immediately using Bitcoin.

With Bitcoin – the new and popular form of electronic cash – transactions are final and account holders are allowed to keep their identities anonymous.

The scammers have been claiming the money is needed for a deposit on a smart meter.

MORE: Elderly Woman Robbed By Pair Posing As Utility Workers

“These scammers take tens of thousands of dollars a year from our customers by sounding sincere while they lie,” Jim Duggan, a manager in Con Edison’s corporate security department said in a Friday statement.

“We want our customers to be able to recognize signs that someone is a professional criminal trying to steal from them.”

The utility company is warning customers that it does not accept payments using a pre-paid debit card, MoneyGram, or other similar types of money transfers.

If you’re unsure the person you’re speaking with is actually a representative of Con Ed, the company is urging customers to call 1-800-75-CONED first to check.

