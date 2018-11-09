NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Joe Lhota, the chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has resigned.

Lhota was appointed chairman of the MTA in June 2017.

He previously held the position in 2012.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Lhota in a series of tweets.

“Joe Lhota had dedicated decades of his life to public service culminating in two tours of duty at the helm of the MTA. He stabilized the subway system, appointed a new leadership structure, and led with a steady hand during some of the agency’s most challenging moments,” Cuomo wrote. “In short, Joe demonstrated time and again why he was the right person for the job. I am deeply grateful for his service to the State of New York.”

