  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joe Lhota, Local TV, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Joe Lhota, the chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has resigned.

Lhota was appointed chairman of the MTA in June 2017.

Web Extra: CBS2’s Marcia Kramer Sits Down With MTA Chairman Joe Lhota 

He previously held the position in 2012.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Lhota in a series of tweets.

“Joe Lhota had dedicated decades of his life to public service culminating in two tours of duty at the helm of the MTA. He stabilized the subway system, appointed a new leadership structure, and led with a steady hand during some of the agency’s most challenging moments,” Cuomo wrote. “In short, Joe demonstrated time and again why he was the right person for the job. I am deeply grateful for his service to the State of New York.”

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s