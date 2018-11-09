  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flavored e-cigarettes, popular among teens, may soon be pulled from stores in New York State.

The Cuomo administration has announced plans to ban those vaping products, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Selling e-cigarettes to minors is already prohibited, but the state health department says youth vaping has more than doubled since 2014.

The Cuomo administration would reportedly still allow the sale of unflavored products, less popular with kids.

The move would make New York the first state to prohibit flavored e-cigarettes.

It’s not just the state looking to set restrictions – the U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to announce changes as early as next week.

Most flavored e-cigarettes could be banned in convenience stores and gas stations, but the projects would still be available in vape and tobacco shops. The FDA may also impose age verification requirements for online sales.

A state ban could be put in place as soon as next year. There would be a public comment period beforehand.

