NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has no shortage of places to celebrate a special occasion.

But the subway probably isn’t one that comes to mind.

A group recently got creative to celebrate their friend’s birthday, throwing a party on the J train.

They came prepared with music, wine, a lobster dinner, presents and even a piñata.

“We’re celebrating her birthday in New York City on the subway. Who does that?” one friend said. “We told her we had reservations and then we get on the subway and we start assembling a table, and she was so confused.”

The party lasted about an hour and a half. And yes, if you’re wondering, they did clean everything up after.