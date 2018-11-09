  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has no shortage of places to celebrate a special occasion.

But the subway probably isn’t one that comes to mind.

A group recently got creative to celebrate their friend’s birthday, throwing a party on the J train.

subway bday Viral Video: Friends Throw Birthday Party On The Subway, Complete With Lobster Dinner

(Credit: @ovation.bysamanthaseyfert/Instagram)

They came prepared with music, wine, a lobster dinner, presents and even a piñata.

“We’re celebrating her birthday in New York City on the subway. Who does that?” one friend said. “We told her we had reservations and then we get on the subway and we start assembling a table, and she was so confused.”

The party lasted about an hour and a half. And yes, if you’re wondering, they did clean everything up after.

