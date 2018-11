ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has three new inductees.

They are the Magic 8 Ball, released in 1946, UNO, from 1971, and Pinball, which has been a mainstay in arcades since the early 1930s.

Fans can nominate toys online and then a panel of experts makes the final selections.

The induction ceremony is being held Friday at the Strong Museum in Rochester.