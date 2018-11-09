NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are new concern in the Bronx where flyers with racists messages were posted across a neighborhood.

The flyers promoting “white strength” and “white excellence” were spotted in Woodlawn along Van Cortlandt Park East.

The message encourages “American and European men to unite” against African Americans and Muslims.

It also encourages weekly demonstrations in the area.

The flyers were condemned in a statement from several local officials, including assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, congressman Eliot Engel, borough president Ruben Diaz Jr., and council member Andrew Cohen, who cited the rising popularity of Donald Trump and other racist messages circulated in the summer by a group calling itself as “Identity Europa.”