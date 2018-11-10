How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For Victims In Devastating Camp Wildfire
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many of our nation’s heroes will be marching through Manhattan on Sunday for the annual Veterans Day parade.

On Saturday, many of those men and women took part in a walk carrying rucksacks similar to the ones used by the military.

The group began at Madison Square Park and ended at the 9/11 Memorial, stopping at all the war memorials along the way.

The walkers included a Medal of Honor recipient, who will be the grand marshall in Sunday’s parade.

“Every time I’m in New York, we make a stop here,” Florent Groberg said. “It’s always crowded, and just showcases the reality of this country. That we love our troops, we love our country, and we understand that freedom is not free.”

The Veterans Day parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Madison Square Park, and travels up Fifth Avenue to 53rd Street.

