NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a violent criminal who assaulted and robbed a Midtown restaurant employee Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the Quality Meats on West 58th Street around 12:30 p.m. through a side entrance into the restaurant’s basement.

Once inside, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras punching a female employee in the face and putting her in a chokehold.

The robber then dragged the 35-year-old victim into the manager’s office and stole about $400 before fleeing the Midtown eatery.

The Quality Meats employee was treated by EMS workers before being taken to a local hospital.

Police say the unidentified suspect caught on camera is a black man, about 5-foot-7, weight 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a black winter hat.

The brazen robbery in Midtown was part of a rash of violent assaults in Manhattan this past week.

Five people were assaulted in the nearby Hell’s Kitchen area, including a man and woman attacked by a homeless man Friday morning. Another man struck with a broomstick across the head by 23-year-old attacker that same day.

