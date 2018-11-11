How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For Victims In Devastating Camp Wildfire
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMRestoration Temple
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMManna-fest with Perry Stone
    08:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    07:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    08:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning and Happy Veterans Day! It’s gonna be a beautiful-looking finish to the weekend, but it will be on the brisk side once again! Temps will reach the low & mid 40s, but thankfully the winds won’t be an issue like on Saturday.

nu tu veterans day 11/11 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Thing change Monday as we get more clouds in front of our next storm system. Temps will be a few degrees warmer, closer to 50, but it’ll still be a chilly rain developing late Monday night and lasting through much of Tuesday.

nu tu 7day auto2 11/11 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

We’re in for a bitter chill midweek as temps hover in the low 40s for afternoon highs…make sure you find your winter wardrobe now!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s