By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning and Happy Veterans Day! It’s gonna be a beautiful-looking finish to the weekend, but it will be on the brisk side once again! Temps will reach the low & mid 40s, but thankfully the winds won’t be an issue like on Saturday.

Thing change Monday as we get more clouds in front of our next storm system. Temps will be a few degrees warmer, closer to 50, but it’ll still be a chilly rain developing late Monday night and lasting through much of Tuesday.

We’re in for a bitter chill midweek as temps hover in the low 40s for afternoon highs…make sure you find your winter wardrobe now!