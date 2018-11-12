  • TV10/55On Air

HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Howell Police are praising a driver for avoiding a fatal accident after a deer smashed through her windshield.

Police say Melissa Misthal was driving on Route 9 early Monday morning when a deer ran onto the road.

deercrash Deer Smashes Through Windshield Of Car In New Jersey

The aftermath of a crash with a deer in Howell, N.J. on Nov. 12, 2018. (credit: Facebook/Howell Township Police Department)

Misthal attempted to avoid the deer but crashed into it as it jumped, police said.

The deer smashed through the windshield and wound up in the back seat of the car.

Howell Police say “despite the damage, her being injured and not knowing if the deer was still alive, Melissa had the composure of bringing her vehicle to a safe stop in the shoulder of the roadway.”

She was treated for minor injuries.

Unfortunately, the deer was killed in the crash.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to her RAV4 SUV.

“We praise the actions of Melissa. This had the potential of being deadly not only for her but for other motorists as well. She did everything right,” Howell Police wrote.

