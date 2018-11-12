HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while walking with a friend early Sunday morning on Long Island.

Now, they’re searching for the man responsible.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Prospect Street near Main Street in Huntington.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, it’s a busy part of town, especially on the weekends, and has a church and public library nearby.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with long hair on top and short hair on the sides, a scar on his forehead and some acne. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts and white sneakers.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.