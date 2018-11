LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders were on the scene following a gas explosion in Lakewood Monday morning.

It happened at around 8:08 a.m. at 2nd Street and Forest Avenue.

NJ Natural Gas says a contractor installing a sewer line hit the gas line, causing an explosion.

Several blocks were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reports of injuries, and the gas line was capped a short time later.