NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Holiday songs are already being played all over the place.

On your car radio, in stores, or in your home – there’s no escaping that the holidays are upon us.

This year, there will also be a sequel to one of the area’s most notable holiday songs.

“I am young and I’m strong and I’m singing my song, I’m the son of Dominick…”

You probably won’t recognize this song just yet, but it’s the one 27-year-old Joey Baccan was born to sing.

“I am 100 percent Italian. I grew up in a very Italian household. I sometimes feel like my father is an old school Dominick,” Baccan said.

He listened to many Christmas songs while growing up in Mahwah, New Jersey, but the 1960 classic “Dominick the Donkey” recorded by Bergen County native Lou Monte was his favorite.

So it’s only fitting he sings lead in the sequel, “Dominooch.”

“To carry on the theme of an Italian Christmas and keep that tradition alive, I was honored,” the singer added.

In the song, Dominick’s son takes over for his now aged father. The inspiration came from Monte’s own son, Ray, who worked with composer Nancy Triggiani at her recording studio.

“One Christmas season, I said to him ‘hey Ray, it’s your time of the year, Dominick,’ and then I said ‘wait no, you’re the son of the Dominick, you’re Dominooch,’” Triggiani recalled.

She wrote the lyrics, melody, and harmony for the song.

“Give a new life to an old concept. It’s an entirely original song,” the composer added.

Triggiani even got the son of Bucky Pizzarelli – who performed with Monte – to play the bass.

“I hope this becomes a holiday gem,” Martin Pizzarelli said.

Since most involved grew up in New Jersey, they give plenty of shout outs to their home towns.

“Hoboken, Nutley, Paterson, Lodhi…”

But like the original, it’s a jingle the entire Tri-state area can enjoy this holiday season.