HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A naked man has been spotted lurking in a New Jersey neighborhood at least four separate times.

Now police are putting out a surveillance picture of his face in hopes that someone knows who he is.

“It’s going to be tough to creep around naked in 40-degree weather,” Brian Sauers told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

Sauers was sure CBS2 wouldn’t run in to his neighborhood’s now notorious naked visitor given the weather Monday night, but added it’s only a matter of time before the bare-skinned “Peeping Tom” ends up in police custody.

“I don’t know how far you’re going to walk through the neighborhood naked without getting caught.”

The quiet Hillsborough neighborhood has been visited by the man at least twice, most recently seen in this exclusive surveillance video on Nov 1.

He appears to be wearing a wig, a cloth over his face and black shoes with white stripes.

One homeowner, who didn’t want to speak on camera, told CBS2 she saw the man in front of her home while her children and two of their friends were inside.

The man was also caught on camera on Sept. 14, again looking into a Hillsborough home.

“Going up to people’s houses, it’s crazy,” T.J. Cain said.

Two other similar cases in July and September have not been linked to the same man, but residents fear it’s the same person.

“He came out of the woods, right by the school, jumped out at somebody that was walking by,” Cain explained.

Along with the concerns, neighbors fear that things could escalate.

“One thing leads to another, leads to another, you know, when he runs out of adrenaline doing one thing, he’ll be going for something else,” Sauers believes.