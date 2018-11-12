NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty officer was attacked in broad daylight last week in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect.

The 29-year-old was approached by another man around 8:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Williams Court and East 11th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said the suspect hit the officer in the face and head with an unknown object, fracturing his cheek bone.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He’s since been treated and released.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, a thin build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a tan sweater.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.